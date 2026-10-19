Two abandoned dogs wait at a San Patricio County picnic area as neighbor searches for someone to take them in

Two abandoned dogs are still waiting at a run-down picnic area along Highway 35 in San Patricio County, where people have been leaving them food and water. But one woman worries that won't be enough to keep them safe.

Abandoned dogs wait near Highway 35 as neighbor searches for help

Gwyn Sasso said she was driving home from Portland when she spotted one of the dogs near the road. She turned around to check on them and found two friendly dogs apparently dumped at the picnic area.

People began posting about the dogs more than two weeks ago on Facebook, looking for an owner or someone to take them in.

Sasso said she and her husband contacted San Patricio County Animal Control and were told the county was aware of the dogs, but they didn't have space to take them in.

"Well, because it's a major highway out there. It's Highway 35. Heavy traffic. And that's how I originally saw this one was up there near the road," Sasso said.

Sasso said people have been bringing the dogs food and water, and they appear to be getting by. But she worries they could wander into traffic, putting themselves and drivers at risk.

She said she would take them in herself, but already has three cats and can't bring the dogs home.

"I'm hoping that if you can get this out there, maybe somebody will see that we'll be able to give them a chance, take them in, maybe help them find a home, maybe foster them," Sasso said.

I also reached out to San Patricio County Animal Control for more information about the dogs and what options may be available. I was told the director was unavailable and that I would need to speak with the county judge. Staff said they would try to return my call.

For now, these two dogs are still here, just off a busy highway. Sasso is hoping someone who can offer them a safe place to stay — whether that's a foster home or a forever home — will see their story and give them a chance.

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