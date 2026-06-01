Train strikes dump truck near Sinton; driver transported with minor injuries

A train struck a dump truck Monday morning at a private road crossing north of Sinton, sending the driver to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of US 77 and Welder Wildlife Road, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Harold Mallory.

Mallory said the dump truck driver was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital — Shoreline.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the dump truck driver did not have serious injuries.

Rivera said the crossing has no lowering gate arms requiring drivers to stop and look before crossing.

The train did not derail, officials said. No road closures were reported. Train traffic on the line was expected to face delays while Union Pacific crews inspected the tracks, officials said.

DPS is leading the investigation. Rivera's office responded to assist. The name of the dump truck's company was not immediately known.