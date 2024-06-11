Texas Parks and Wildlife encourages safety at Lake Corpus Christi following two drownings

The official day of summer is just two weeks away and there has already been two drownings at Lake Corpus Christi in just one week.

“There is no age discrimination on water fatalities. Everyone is susceptible to it," Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden, Captain Ben Baker said.

Baker said it’s important for everyone to be cautious while out on Lake Corpus Christi. This comes after a 13 year old boy drownedwhile swimming on June 2. Just days later, on June 9, a 19 year old, who was pontoon boat, went overboard and drowned.

Neither victim survived, but Baker said two incidents like this in one week is too many.

“Obviously zero is what we’re shooting for, but two is too many" Baker said. "It’s the water we have to respect. It’s the water you have to not underestimate.”

For anyone going on the water, this summer, should follow these steps.

"All persons on a vessel should have three points of contacts at all times," Baker said. "Both feet firm or steady and have a hand on some fixture on the vessel. And for the swimming aspect is know your capabilities.”

Baker also said he and his team have increased water patrol, especially during this season. Local law enforcement now utilizes side scan sonar to detect bodies and objects within the water.

He recommended a float plan and tell someone that you’ll be out on the water, keep a medical kit on hand, and always stay hydrated in the heat. But most importantly, he wants people to know that Lake Corpus Christi is still a safe place to enjoy.

"Lake Corpus Christi is fine, if everybody just obeys the safety rules and regulations and takes care of themselves," Baker said.

He added that if you are going out on the water this summer, always wear protective gear and don't go in if you've been drinking.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.