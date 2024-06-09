Search underway at Lake Corpus Christi State Park for missing teen

For the second weekend in a row, a teen is missing in the waters of Lake Corpus Christi.

The initial report on Sunday afternoon from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera is that a young man was possibly on a pontoon boat and fell from it. The boy went under the water and did not surface. Parks and Wildlife has deployed boats along with DPS assisting from the air with drones. The San Patricio Constable's Office #6 divers are also assisting.

San Patricio Sheriff's Department

KRIS 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

