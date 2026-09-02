Taft police arrest 2 suspects in string of vehicle burglaries, search continues for more

TAFT, Texas —

Taft police have arrested 2 suspects in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries and are still searching for additional suspects.

Taft Police Chief Kirk Massey said between 6 and 10 vehicles were broken into between August 27 and 28. Among the items taken was a firearm, which police are still trying to recover.

Taft PD turned to Facebook to ask the community for help, requesting surveillance video and any information that could help identify the suspects. Massey said the response was immediate.

"Initially, the citizen response to this when it first started was incredible. We've got numerous videos that came in, Crime Stoppers tips, the citizens and Taft look out for each other, and they've been instrumental in us actually cracking this case," Massey said.

Two people are now in custody, but Massey said police are looking for 2 to 3 more suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.

"Several items were taken. One of the instances, a gun was taken. We're still looking for that right now. We do have two suspects in custody, and we're looking at other suspects, so the investigation is still ongoing," Massey said.

Massey said most of the vehicles that were targeted were unlocked, and urged residents to lock their cars and remove valuables.

"Well, number one, don't approach them. You know, call 911 is going to be the quickest response. Also important is lock your cars. Most of the victims in this, their cars were unlocked. So it wasn't so much breaking into it as just these guys were going around opening car doors or trying to handle to see which ones were open," Massey said.

Police are also asking residents to keep an eye on their surveillance cameras, particularly between midnight and 5 a.m.

"If you don't have cameras or if you have cameras behind you, keep up with your cameras. That's information that we can have in case two or three days later a crime is reported. Video is what broke this case," Massey said.

If you were a victim, have surveillance video, or have information about the burglaries, Taft police are asking you to contact them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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