Taft mayor urges residents to test water meters as billing concerns, disconnection warnings return

TAFT, Texas (KRIS) — Taft water billing concerns are back in the spotlight, with the mayor now asking residents to take a closer look at their water usage.

In a Facebook post, the mayor recommended a five-gallon bucket test to help residents gauge their usage and identify potential issues with their water meters.

The test is done by turning off all the water in your home, then filling a 5-gallon bucket with water, then measuring the meter change. If the meter shows more than 5 gallons of usage, you likely have a leak.

This is an issue KRIS 6 News has been following. Past reporting found residents had received abnormal water bills, and the city acknowledged billing errors that led to some customers being underbilled for more than a year.

The city manager also reported that about 70 accounts were showing signs of possible water leaks.

KRIS 6 also investigated a water meter replacement project after finding that of more than $500,000 allocated for new meters, only about $73,000 had been spent.

The mayor was contacted about the latest concerns but was not available for an on-camera interview.

In her post, the mayor also warned that water disconnections will resume for customers with overdue bills who have not made payment arrangements.

The mayor and city manager are inviting residents to a town hall Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Kiva Hut, where they say they will hear concerns and share updates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.