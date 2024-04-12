Taft ISD school leaders hope for change in upcoming school bond election

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Taft ISD school leaders are on the record as they answer questions about the upcoming bond election.

One of the proposed changes in bond 2024 is getting a new campus.

Taft ISD school leaders tell KRIS 6 News how they plan to make that happen.

"So, when you come down Green Avenue you would see a huge high school at the end of Green,” assistant superintendent for HR and Communications, Manny Lunoff said.

That vision of a new high school campus could be in the cards for Taft ISD. But, for that to happen district residents have to vote to approve the use of money through bonds.

"We're looking at $47.9 million. That's what we would be able to raise,” Lunoff said.

In addition to a new campus. If the bond proposal is approved it would also mean, multiple upgrades, and improvements to district facilities.

Retired Taft resident, Ronnie Segovia questions if this is really needed. He said the money should be used for something else, like increasing teachers’ pay.

"All of a sudden they want to pass a bond for a new highs school. How do you validate it but like I tell you,” Segovia said. “I have no information on how this will be paid."

So, we asked Lunoff where the money is coming from. Another question is how bond proposal would not lead to a tax rate increase in Taft ISD.

"This would be a time where we have industry that's moving into our area and the school district. Some of those taxes we would be able to use to pay for bonds that voters would have to approve,” Lunoff said.

The district is hoping for these changes to pass for the benefit of its students.

"We definitely want our students to be competitive with other school districts and we want them to have equitable opportunity so they can be successful,” Lunoff said.

The start to early voting is just days away.

The first day is April. 22. Election Day is May. 4.