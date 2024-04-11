Taft ISD Bond proposes changes for students and the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Early voting for this year’s bond election starts at the end of this month. People in the nearby Taft neighborhood and others around it tell KRIS 6 News they have questions.

"I'm a graduate of Taft High School, and I currently have three boys who go to Taft Independent School District as well,” Taft resident Iris Banda said.

Like many others in the community, Banda displays her pride.

“What I hear is that the Taft bond will bring a new high school and some repairs for the elementary and middle school. We will also be receiving a new sports complex and a new auditorium for arts and theater. I know I’ve discussed it with my kids, and they're excited for it,” Banda said.

According to the Taft ISD website, the Taft ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to put a $47.9 million school bond on the May 4th ballot.

As you heard, if approved, it would mean a new high school campus, multiple upgrades, and improvements to district facilities.

"I believe there's a need for a new high school. That's the exact same school I went to,” Banda said.

Banda will be taking part in early voting starting April 22nd, but others like Ronnie Segovia and his neighbors have questions.

"Are we getting a growth in student population? Is that why we're building this proposed high school? Secondly, what effect will it have on the people of Taft as far as the appraisal on their properties,” Segovia said.

Election Day is May 4th, 2024.

Find out more about Taft ISD Bond 2024.