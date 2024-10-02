Taft Finance Director resigns over potential misuse of funds

TAFT, Tx — The finance director for the City of Taft resigned on Monday following the discovery of the potential misuse of funds with city purchasing cards.

LeeAnn Goben submitted her resignation letter to the Taft City Council on Monday, citing that the "constant demands" of the job had become too "overwhelming."

Goben wrote, "I am not the person for this position. Not on my own, at least."

City Manager Ryan Smith told 6 Investigates he was verbally notified by the bank that there were "suspicious charges that appeared to be personal."

He told KRIS 6 that there was an "admission by the person involved."

When asked what that admission involved. Smith responded, "that the card was utilized inappropriately."

In her resignation letter, Goben noted that it was Smith's leadership that "helped me to realize that I do not have the knowledge that the city deserves."

Following Goben's resignation, Mayor Leonard Vasquez told KRIS 6 that an internal investigation into the city's purchasing cards is underway.

“If there was any other wrongdoing or anything, we're going to show you that we’re going to start holding people accountable for their mistakes," he said.

He said that he could not provide a timeline for the investigation at this time, "but as soon as the city manager completes his investigation, we'll go from there."

6 Investigates filed a public information request for the city's bank statements.

Smith responded that "administrative delays due to recent personnel changes have impacted access to certain systems, including the bank."

He said 6 Investigates would receive the requested information as soon as he gains the "necessary access."

