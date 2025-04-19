Taft families, businesses, and neighbors come together for city-wide Easter egg hunt

TAFT, Tx — Families gathered in Taft on Saturday for a city-wide Easter egg hunt, organized by Pastor Steve Boettcher of Open Fields Assembly of God church.

The event, designed to bring the community together, centered around the symbolic meaning of the egg in relation to the Easter story.

In planning the event, Boettcher aimed to create a family-friendly experience. "There wasn't anything being done in Taft, and I wanted to do something that was family-oriented. Yes, this is about the kids, but it's also bringing families together to hunt for an egg," he said.

Boettcher explained the significance of the egg in relation to the resurrection of Jesus Christ. "If you take a fertilized egg and you break it from the outside, that egg dies. But if that egg is allowed to mature, then it's broken from the inside out, which brings forth life," Boettcher told KRIS 6. "What a great example of how through death Jesus brought forth life by coming out of the grave."

Victoria Balderrama

With the support of local businesses, the event featured nine eggs hidden across three parks in Taft including Hidalgo Garcia Park, and Memorial Park downtown. Boettcher mentioned the inclusion of a golden egg with a special prize that one lucky family could find. "There will be a bookmark with a number on the back of the bookmark, and you can come here and redeem your prize," he added.

Several local businesses contributed prizes for the event, including The Donut Palace, Dollar Tree, El Mexicano, Discount Auto, and Hometown Soap n Sudz Laundromat, among others. Boettcher expressed gratitude for the local support and hopes for even greater involvement next year.

Reflecting on his intentions for the event, Boettcher had a heartfelt message for the community. "What I would personally like to get out of doing all this... I just want to tell people that Jesus loves them. No matter where you're at, no matter what you're doing," he shared.

Boettcher also highlighted the church's community initiative,the blessing box, which helps families in need, as well as thanking the community for their ongoing support in maintaining and filling the box with donations.

