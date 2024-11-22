Donation boxes in San Patricio County communities help feed families

TAFT, TX — There are more and more posts on Facebook talking about donation boxes spread across neighborhoods in San Patricio County.

People in this Taft community told KRIS 6 News that the blessing box one on Toland Avenu, has been out for about a year.

Pastor Steve Boettcher is often seen making special deliveries to this donation box he made himself.

"We got some salsa. We got some oats; we have peanut butter and vegetables,” Boettcher said.

All these items are for those in Boettcher' own community, struggling to feed themselves and their families.

"There's people that need help. Even though we have two different food banks that distribute food, but a lot of people still need a little boost,” Boettcher said.

It's a problem happening in other neighborhoods in Sinton and Aransas Pass. It's all about helping one another during hard times.

Anita Rivera with Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi told KRIS 6 News this year they've seen an 8% increase in the number of people needing assistance at their food pantry.

"At the beginning of the year we had a less than 100 a day but now there's nothing less than 130 a day,” Rivera said.

All signs point to the reason why.

"The economy, everything has gone up from food to gasoline. Even to get here, they need money for gas,” Rivera said.

As Catholic Charities works to keep up with demand, the blessings boxes seem to be making a difference.

"If somebody comes in and there's too much food I take aside and as it empties out, I replenish with what people bring in,” Boettcher said.

For those wondering if the donation boxes will be gone after the holiday, the answer is no. The people behind putting out the boxes plan to keep them in the community year-round.