National Night Out brings Taft families together with first responders to strengthen community bonds

TAFT, Texas — National Night Out brought families in Taft together with the first responders who serve them, building stronger connections across the community.

Taft's National Night Out unites families with police, firefighters and neighbors

The Taft Police Department organized this year's event, bringing together local law enforcement, firefighters, school district police and community members.

The event included free activities, a bike raffle sponsored by Cheniere Energy and local vendors, with the department hoping to bring people together outside of an emergency.

"It's a good chance for the community to come together. We have the sheriff's department out here, Taft Police Department, fire department, the school district police department's out here also. Plenty of events, plenty of vendors. It's a chance for the community to really come together and show how united we are as one," Police Chief Kirk Massey said.

Massey said the event gives people a chance to connect while reminding them they're all part of the same community.

"The community really needs a lift right now… and I really wish we could do these every month… but, yeah, I mean, to see the community come together like they are right now is just, to me, it's very special," Massey said.

Massey said that connection matters, especially in a small town where residents can play a role in keeping their community safe.

"Come visit Taft. It's a great city. We're growing. We're making a comeback right now, and, you know, everyone's welcome in Taft always," Massey said.

Massey told me the city plans on having National Night Out every year for the foreseeable future, and wants people to know everyone is welcome, even if you're not from Taft.

The next Taft event will be Halloween on Green, a Halloween trunk-or-treat event on Green Avenue.

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