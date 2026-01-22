Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Taft to open warming shelter this weekend amid cold weather

Adam Beam
Taft City Hall located at 501 Green Ave, Taft, TX 78390
The City of Taft will open a warming shelter this weekend as temperatures are expected to drop near freezing.

Mayor Elida Castillo and Mayor Pro-Tem Esmeralda “Mimi” Cruz told KRIS 6 News the warming shelter will be located at The Kiva Hut, at 402 Park St.

The shelter will be open Sunday, Jan. 25, and Monday, Jan. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be available to all Taft residents in need of a warm place.

Additionally, Castillo, Cruz and Hometown Soap n Sudz will be helping provide blankets to those in need during this weekend's expected cold temperatures.

Residents who need assistance or additional information can contact Mayor Pro-Tem Cruz at 361-222-4935 or Mayor Castillo at 361-222-2335.

