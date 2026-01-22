City of Taft to open warming shelter this weekend amid cold weather

The City of Taft will open a warming shelter this weekend as temperatures are expected to drop near freezing.

Mayor Elida Castillo and Mayor Pro-Tem Esmeralda “Mimi” Cruz told KRIS 6 News the warming shelter will be located at The Kiva Hut, at 402 Park St.

The shelter will be open Sunday, Jan. 25, and Monday, Jan. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be available to all Taft residents in need of a warm place.

Additionally, Castillo, Cruz and Hometown Soap n Sudz will be helping provide blankets to those in need during this weekend's expected cold temperatures.

Residents who need assistance or additional information can contact Mayor Pro-Tem Cruz at 361-222-4935 or Mayor Castillo at 361-222-2335.

