Bridge replacement project begins on US 181 near Taft in San Patricio County

A Texas Department of Transportation contractor is scheduled to begin a $1.8 million bridge replacement project on US 181 about 4 miles east of Taft in San Patricio County on Wednesday.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of the year, subject to weather and other potential delays.

Motorists may encounter daily lane closures, periodic reduction of US 181 to a single lane in the work zone and extended temporary detours throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all traffic control devices and signs and to be alert to personnel and equipment in the work zone.

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