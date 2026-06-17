ST. PAUL, Texas — Residents in St. Paul say flooding in low-lying areas continues to be a problem, though some progress has been made on drainage improvements since a storm last month flooded several properties in the community.

Crissie Godines, a St. Paul resident whom Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina spoke with last month after that storm, said conditions have improved slightly.

St. Paul residents say flooding remains a concern despite recent drainage improvements in San Patricio County

"We're still flooding, of course, but it's not as bad," Godines said.

Since then, Godines has made progress on flood-control improvements, including digging a pond and building a berm near drainage ditches. Godines said the county is also taking steps to address the issue.

"They actually have work orders in place," Godines said. "They have culverts already delivered, and they were supposed to start this week, but of course, it started raining."

Other residents said they have dealt with flooding for years. Jesse Soto, who has lived in St. Paul since 2010, described the ongoing challenges flooding creates for him.

"It gets difficult for us, especially for me, being disabled, to get out there with the water being so high and ants all over the place," Soto said.

Soto also raised concerns about what could happen if heavy rain causes flooding to worsen.

"If I needed an emergency exit, being able to get out would be impossible," he said.

While work to address Godines' flooding concerns is underway, other neighbors are also seeking help from the county.

A safety note: Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina fell while attempting to walk through a flooded area during a Facebook Live earlier in the day. Officials advise residents not to walk or drive through flooded areas.

San Patricio County Commissioner Ruben Gonzalez was contacted for a phone interview about the issue. He said he would call back but did not respond before deadline. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.