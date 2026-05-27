ST. PAUL, Tx — Recent heavy rain in San Patricio County is once again raising flooding concerns for one St. Paul homeowner who says drainage problems are leaving her property underwater.

Crissie Godines said heavy rain over the past week flooded parts of her property and exposed what she believes is a drainage issue near her home.

St. Paul homeowner says drainage problem is to blame for flooding that keeps returning to her property

“There’s supposed to be a ditch here, but it’s covered, and it flows back into the land, so it’s not ever going to come out unless we pump it out,” Godines said.

Godines, who has lived in the area for two years, said she has spent sleepless nights trying to find a solution.

“And then as soon as it starts going down, it’s going to stay in the ditch,” Godines said. “We have to pump it out from there into the ditch until it flows out, but I’ve got to go and clean the ditches to make sure it goes through.”

The recent early Wednesday morning rain caused the water to rise again. Godines said the flooding was severe enough that she had to use a truck to access parts of the property. The water reached about mid-calf on a person standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Godines said the situation has taken both a physical and emotional toll.

“I was the one out there raking them through the rain, through whatever it was, having to clean them to make sure the flow was going. And it shouldn’t be me doing that,” Godines said.

Ruben Gonzalez said county officials are aware of the concerns and have been working with the drainage district to improve water flow in the area.

“The drainage district’s been out there. This year, they’ve been cutting and opening up waterways. We’ve got some big grants that we’ve received for the county that we’re also going to use to open up other areas and make sure the drainage is flowing properly,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez added that the issue also involves the Texas Department of Transportation.

Michael Vanecek with the San Patricio County Drainage District said the district does not have easements in the area.

“That’s the county commissioner’s right of way, so we help when we can, but like I said, we don’t have any easements on the county road right of way,” Vanecek said.

For Godines, she has been dealing with the flooding the best she can while hoping for a long-term solution.

“Nobody knows what you’re going through unless you’re dealing with it as well. It’s been tough. It’s been hard,” Godines said.

San Patricio County Drainage officials said they plan to return to the property with other officials once the water recedes to assess possible solutions.

