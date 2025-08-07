Sinton veterans and neighbors celebrate official declaration as Purple Heart City

SINTON, Texas — The city of Sinton has declared itself a Purple Heart city, joining San Patricio County in honoring military veterans who have made immense sacrifices.

Mayor Mary Speidel emphasized the significance of the designation, stating that it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans. "It makes us very proud," Speidel said. "It's a good opportunity to remind everybody that this is what they've done. It's a huge sacrifice and we just want to honor and respect these people and not forget them."

The initiative also aims to bolster support for local organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Mayor Speidel encouraged residents to actively engage with and support the VFW, noting its crucial role in veteran affairs. "It's a very active organization, but it can always use help and publicity and just general support," she added.

David Roy Dioces Sr., a Sinton resident and relative of a Purple Heart recipient, expressed pride in the city's recognition.

Dioces’s great uncle, David G. Dioces, remains missing in action since 1942 in North Africa. The Purple Heart city status resonates personally with Dioces and his family, as they continue to honor those who have served.

"It means a lot because my youngest uncle did not return from military duty. The fact that we can remember him means a lot to us and to our family," Dioces said, reflecting on the personal impact of this recognition. Dioces underscored the city's proud display of patriotism, emphasizing the importance of remembering those who served.

The official declaration, signed by Mayor Speidel, will now make its way to Washington, D.C.

