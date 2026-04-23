SINTON, Texas — Large plots of land in Sinton were rezoned, paving the way for development and meaning the city could be prime for growth. While there are no concrete plans yet, the rezoning has opened the door for new opportunities.

Longtime resident Crystal Franco thinks any new development should preserve what makes Sinton special. Franco has lived in Sinton for 18 years and works as a server at the Butter Churn restaurant. She said the town's safety and small-town atmosphere are what make her stay.

Sinton rezoning paves the way for new growth as residents hope to preserve the city's small-town charm

"I love Sinton for the small town vibe because I'm from Corpus originally I've been here for like 18 years but I fully love Sinton because it's just so wonderful to be able to walk down the street and not feel no fear," Franco said.

She would welcome development, but only if it fits Sinton's character. Franco is concerned about big chains potentially moving in.

"I don't wanna see like anything like negative or anything that's gonna turn away the small town vibe that we have here and the safety that we have here," Franco said.

As for what she does want to see, Franco has ideas that would benefit the community and support the local economy.

"I wanna see things that fun for families, things like I would love, like I love mom and pop stuff, like, you know, like family owned businesses are my favorite. Um, I love to give to the local economy," Franco said.

Franco also hopes any future growth includes housing options that help residents thrive.

"I would really, really love to see, uh, more affordable homes, you know, where people are not struggling to make ends meet so they can go out into the world and have fun and enjoy going out to eat and enjoying to go, you know, play games with their families and do things and not be like I can't do that because I have to pay my rent I have to pay this and that bill. I don't like to see people struggling when they could be out enjoying their life," Franco said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!