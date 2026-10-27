Sinton ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

SINTON, Texas —

The Sinton Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dr. Marlon R. Waites Jr. as the lone finalist to become the district’s next superintendent.

The district announced the decision Tuesday, Oct. 27, following its search for a new leader. Under Texas law, the board must observe a required 21-day waiting period before taking final action on Waites’ employment contract.

Waites currently serves as deputy superintendent of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. According to Sinton ISD, he provides leadership involving academics, student services and district operations.

Waites has more than 20 years of experience in public education. His previous positions include classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, Director of Student Services, Area Superintendent and Chief Student Services Officer.

He earned a bachelor's degree in architecture and a master's degree in educational administration from Prairie View A&M University. He also holds a doctorate in theology from Trinity International Seminary, according to the district.

Jimmie Alaniz, president of the Sinton ISD Board of Trustees, said the board believes Waites' experience and vision align with the district's goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Marlon R. Waites Jr. to our community,” Alaniz said. “Dr. Waites brings a wealth of experience in academic excellence and leadership. The Board is confident that Dr. Waites' vision aligns perfectly with our goals to elevate student achievement and support our dedicated staff.”

The district said the selection followed a search focused on finding a leader committed to academic excellence, student achievement, staff development and strong community relationships.

Sinton ISD said it plans to provide additional information to families, staff and the community as the superintendent selection process continues.

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