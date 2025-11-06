Sinton Forward brings a spark to downtown: Sip & Stroll event hopes to lift local businesses

SINTON, Texas — Downtown Sinton is preparing for its inaugural Sip and Stroll event, designed to attract both locals and tourists to the area's businesses and vendors.

The town-wide event will feature multiple attractions throughout downtown Sinton on November 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We have not only the 18 brick and mortars, we also have pop-ups happening all over town food trucks, artisans, entertainment, bounce house," said Randi Hamlyn, owner of Indigo Laine & Co.

Donna Morin-Ramirez, owner of Donna's Bail Bonds, says several vendors will set up inside her business, offering baked goods, leather goods, children's toys and more.

Sinton Forward, an organization made up of local businesses, is hosting the event. This marks the first of many planned events and has been in development for months.

"We love Sinton and we want people to come in and join us here in our community. There's so much to do here, we have antique stores we have a little bit of everything," Morin-Ramirez said.

Both Morin-Ramirez and Hamlyn say the Sip and Stroll represents more than just an event – it's bringing hope to the community, especially after numerous fires struck the area earlier this year.

"To see how far we've come from the fires to today, I think the town really needed something to rally around. We rally around our kids whole heartedly, sports whole heartedly, and this is just something else, something extra," Hamlyn said.

The organizers hope the community will support the inaugural event and future activities.

"Each of our towns, they're important, and it's important to support local towns because if you wanna visit in the future, you gotta visit now," Hamlyn said.

