Sinton fire victims continue to rebuild with the help of groups and organizations

SINTON, Texas — It's been over a month since fires devastated this community. Those affected are now focused on rebuilding, but many of them said it's not easy.

“Last time you were here, it was a different view from the outside," said Clement Sanchez. We didn’t have any walls up."

Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama was with Clemente Sanchez on March 10 when he showed Victoria the damage inside his home.

“I still get a little depressed when I come into my neighborhood, but I’m seeing we’re making a lot of progress on our house,” Sanchez said.

Like many other neighbors affected by the fires, Sanchez did not have insurance. Despite those challenges, there is help for everyone.

As we previously reported, United Way of the Coastal Bend collected $400,000 with the help of Steel Dynamics Industry.

“There is a committee in Sinton that is sending a questionnaire to all the residents affected by the fires and once they get that needs assessment, we’ll be able to determine how we’re distributing the money,” United Way of the Coastal Bend President & CEO, Stephanie Jordan said.

“Extra money does help us out a lot because we had no insurance," Sanchez said. "What they’re doing to help us is just unbelievable."

Fortunately, there’s now more resources available for fire victims.

The United States Small Business Administration provides direct funded low-interest rate loans to homeowners, renters and businesses affected by disaster. They work with victims to make the loan affordable

“Out of the 25 homesx we already had 15 applications processed, 5 of which have already been approved for 1.1 million dollars,” SBA PIO, Michelle Genovese said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds until April.16.

To apply online, click here. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, you can dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.