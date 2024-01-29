Sinton Chamber of Commerce perspective on the city's growth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a lot of growth happening throughout the City of Sinton and city leaders are planning to continue expanding.

"There's a whole community of housing out there. Families are already living out there and more sections of housing will be coming up soon,” Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Estevan Guerra said. “Gas stations down the road are starting to pop up. Tractor Supply put their sign up and they are growing very quickly. The new high school is being built and we're excited about that."

Guerra is the new Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Guerra said a lot has changed in his hometown since he was last there.

"Steel Dynamics is in Sinton now and with that, it has brought a lot more business,” Guerra said.

Steel Dynamics made the move to Sinton in 2022. Since then, this steel production company has created a partnership with the city of Sinton.

"Having SDI here they've had those moments when they say, if we're going to be here then we have stipulations on making sure that you continue to grow,” Guerra said.

Some areas of growth Steel Dynamics is helping make sure happens, Guerra said include improving access to medical services and more housing.

KRIS 6 News

"Having the housing and being able to have businesses and possibly having medical facilities so they can have that available for their workers and those who come to live here,” Guerra said.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce tell me they are embracing the changes.As this is happening, the chamber staff said they can start thinking about how to keep people in this neighborhood busy by customizing experiences.