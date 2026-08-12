Sinton Animal Friends temporarily closing its doors after nearly a decade of rescuing dogs in need

SINTON, Texas — After nearly a decade of rescuing and caring for dogs, Sinton Animal Friends says it has reached a breaking point. The all-volunteer rescue is temporarily stopping public intakes, saying the demand has become too much to sustain without putting its volunteers and the animals already in its care at risk.

Last year alone, Sinton Animal Friends says it helped 619 dogs get adopted through its sister rescue — and that number does not include dogs sent to other rescues, returned to their families, or helped through spaying and neutering services.

"Taking a lot of them off the streets last year alone, we pulled from shelter and the community 619 dogs that got adopted..." Krystal Martinez said.

Sinton Animal Friends temporarily closes doors amid overwhelming demand

But foster homes have become harder to find, and the pressure has grown. Right now, the rescue says a mother dog and 9 nursing puppies are in its office, and volunteer Amy Howington is caring for another 11 dogs between her home and the rescue.

"So we came to that conclusion of closing our doors for the time being... We struggled on it for many years and it's gotten worse and worse over the few years," Martinez said.

The rescue says its dogs don't simply stay in kennels. They are placed in homes, where they receive medical care, training, and constant attention.

"We're very hands-on; they don't just go in a kennel outside. They are in a home. We train them, we work with them, we medicate them, we keep them very healthy, safe, loved..." Howington said.

The volunteers doing that work also hold 9-to-5 jobs and have families of their own. Howington says that can mean answering messages until 1 in the morning or leaving home late at night to pick up a sick or injured dog.

"We struggle to have a life other than rescue," Howington said.

"And it's draining. It's exhausting," she said.

The board has decided to pause public intakes temporarily to allow volunteers to recover and reevaluate what it will take to keep the rescue going.

"The board has decided that we are taking off until January, and we will meet again in January to... See what the outcome has come and what we have to do as a board to continue what we currently do," Martinez said.

If the rescue reopens, volunteers say they will need more support — including reliable foster homes and land for a permanent facility.

"We need a facility. We need our own shelter," Howington said.

The rescue is asking anyone who may have land to donate, sell at a low cost, or lease to reach out. Fosters will also be critical when the organization reopens.

"When we decide to reopen our doors the foster system needs to actually step up..." Martinez said.

The volunteers say the decision was not made lightly.

"This was not a decision made lightly in any way. We enjoy what we do, even though the work is very hard and draining. We enjoy it, we love it, or we wouldn't be doing it," Howington said.

The dogs already in the rescue's care will continue to receive care and support while the organization reassesses what it needs to keep going.

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