A semi-truck carrying a massive load of corn had an ear-resistible mishap Tuesday night on US Highway 77, temporarily shutting down a major exit ramp but leaving the driver unharmed in what you could call a real kernel of truth about road safety.

The single-vehicle accident occurred around 11 p.m. on US 77 northbound at the TX-188 exit, according to local police reports. The 18-wheeler was transporting approximately 50,000 pounds of corn when it overturned — talk about a situation that was anything but a-maize-ing.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office

Emergency responders arrived on scene after receiving the call shortly before 11 p.m. Despite the severity of the crash and the substantial cargo load, the truck driver escaped injury. Officials say he was in good spirits and didn't seem too husky about the whole ordeal.

The TX-188 exit was temporarily closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the overturned vehicle and its scattered cargo. The closure caused some delays for northbound travelers on the busy highway corridor, but authorities assured motorists they were working to get traffic moving at full stalk speed again.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation, though witnesses report the driver may have been having trouble stalking to the road. No other vehicles were involved in the incident — which is good news, since nobody wants their evening commute to turn into a real pop quiz on defensive driving.

The crash highlights the challenges faced by commercial drivers transporting heavy agricultural loads, particularly at night when visibility may be reduced. The 50,000-pound corn shipment represents a significant agricultural commodity movement through the South Texas region — though this particular delivery was definitely off the cob.

Traffic has since resumed normal flow on US 77, and the TX-188 exit has been reopened to the public. Cleanup crews worked through the night to clear the scattered corn, proving that when it comes to highway maintenance, they really know how to shuck and jive.

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