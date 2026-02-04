SINTON, Texas — New details emerged Wednesday in San Patricio County’s 156th District Court in the ongoing investigation of a woman accused of stealing more than $1.6 million from her employers.

As first reported Monday, 43-year-old Vanessa Elizabeth Slaton is charged with five counts of theft of property exceeding $300,000. Investigators allege Slaton made unauthorized transactions from her employer, Epic Energy Services, into her personal account.

San Patricio County theft case grows as officials cite possible $8 million loss

Criminal complaints obtained by 6 Investigates allege 43 transactions were made between July 4, 2025, and Jan. 17 of this year.

Slaton appeared in court Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing. During testimony, investigators said the amount stolen could ultimately total $7 million to $8 million.

Sergeant Investigator Brandon Box, who filed the original charges, testified that the investigation remains ongoing and that evidence and assets connected to Slaton are still being identified.

Box also said Slaton allegedly manipulated documents and emails prior to her arrest. He noted investigators are also looking into a personal computer belonging to Slaton that may still have access to Epic’s internal documentation system.

According to the complaints, Slaton’s role at Epic included paying vendors for contracted jobs using multiple accounting software programs.

Adam Beam Epic Energy Services in Sinton, TX.

On Jan. 16, Epic owners Chester and Rebecca Bosworth conducted an audit of the company’s business accounts. During that review, they allegedly discovered numerous unauthorized transactions they believe were transferred into Slaton’s account.

Texas Department of Public Safety Ranger Jose Valderez also testified about trips allegedly taken by Slaton, including a flight from Los Angeles to South Korea in May 2023 and a Carnival cruise in June 2024.

Travel and luxury spending were also discussed in testimony from Nolana Ortiz, an investigator with the San Patricio County District Attorney’s Office. Ortiz said she collected screenshots from Slaton’s personal Instagram account showing trips to South Korea and Super Bowl LVIII.

Ortiz also noted high-end fashion items pictured in the posts. Investigators cited Super Bowl ticket prices ranging from $6,500 to $25,000 per person. Another post showed Slaton’s husband wearing a Breitling watch valued at $13,250.

Other items referenced included a Gucci purse worth $2,695, a Gucci dress valued at $1,319.95, and Gucci loafers listed at $4,700.

KRIS 6 News Instagram posts made by Vanessa Slaton that were put into evidence during a bond reduction hearing on Wednesday, February 4.

Ortiz also provided a two-minute snippet of a Feb. 2 phone call between Slaton and her husband while in custody at the San Patricio County Jail. In the call, her husband referred to selling “furniture and other stuff” from a rental property in Houston. Defense attorneys argued the conversation related to a pending civil case.

Property ownership was also addressed during testimony from San Patricio County Precinct 1 Constable Steve Hutchins, Slaton’s father.

Through public records, 6 Investigates found Slaton gifted Hutchins land valued at $25,000 in 2020. On that land, Hutchins owns a home valued at approximately $160,000. Documents also show a neighboring home belonging to Slaton valued at $989,000.

KRIS 6 News A document showing the value of a property owned by Vanessa Elizabeth Slaton.

Hutchins testified that he was aware of “some” trips his daughter had taken, but not all of them. He said he did not believe Slaton posed a threat to the community and noted she has no prior criminal history.

When asked whether the family could cover a potential bond reduction to $100,000 ($20,000 per charge) Hutchins said gathering the money would be “hard to do.”

Prosecutors argued Slaton should be considered a flight risk given the alleged travel history and financial resources. They also said her current $2.5 million bond is reasonable compared to the alleged $7 million to $8 million total.

The judge ultimately denied the request, and Slaton’s bond remains at $2.5 million.

