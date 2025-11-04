San Patricio County mourns loss of longtime sheriff Leroy Moody

SINTON, Texas — San Patricio County is mourning the loss of longtime sheriff Leroy Moody, who dedicated 55 years of his life to law enforcement, including 30 years as the county sheriff before retiring in 2019.

At Monday's commissioners court meeting, County Judge David Krebs called for a moment of silence in honor of Moody.

"He'll never be replaced, but we'll always remember him here in our hearts and what he did for this county," Krebs said.

Those who knew Moody described him as deeply committed to public service and the community.

"Very dedicated human being to the city of Sinton. Very dedicated to the people of San Patricio County and he was extremely dedicated to his law enforcement career," Krebs said.

That dedication extended beyond his role as sheriff. Moody was instrumental in establishing the Lions Club in Sinton for San Patricio County employees.

Homer Roblez has been a member of the Lions Club for over 25 years and first met Moody through the organization.

"This coming December 1st, he would have been celebrating his fifty-fifth year as a Lion member," Roblez said.

County Commissioner William Zagorski, who was friends with Moody for over four decades, struggled to come to terms with the loss.

"You know, I'm still trying to grasp that he's gone, you know, it's, it's hard," Zagorski said. "The man is not just a peace officer, the man is not just a sheriff, he's, he's a legend in the state. Makes me tear up."

Here are the funeral arrangements for Leroy Moody:

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov 19, 11am at First Baptist Church in Portland followed by 1pm graveside at VA Cemetery in Corpus.