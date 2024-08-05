New Sinton High School opens to staff and faculty

SINTON, TX — School spirit was on full display at the new Sinton High School.

Teachers and staff packed the auditorium to hear Superintendent Andy Reddock speak.

For many it's their first time being inside the new building.

According to the Sinton Chamber of Commerce, the sticker price for the new high school was $90 million and it's packed with state-of-the-art technology. It can also be packed with over 800 students.

"I think it's nice, big and beautiful,” one staff member said.

"Today was the first day that we got to see it and it is beautiful,” fourth grade teacher, Kate Heyser said.

KRIS 6 News

Heyser graduated from Sinton High School. Now she teaches fourth grade reading language arts.

"This new building will bring in a lot of new traditions and new pride but they're also restoring some of the old things. They're keeping true to the pirate that was so sacred on the floor and the anchor that so many of us took pictures at,” Heyser said.

Melinda Moreno also graduated from Sinton High School. She teaches geometry at the high school.

"Our old school, it wasn't bad, but it was way outdated, and it was very small but with this new building we got all this open space and new stuff,” Moreno said.

With more space and new equipment staff members are feeling unstoppable.

"Just the new building itself it's something in a different dimension,” one faculty member said.

High schoolers in Sinton return to school August. 14th.