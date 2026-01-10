New monthly Sinton Art Walks set to unite artists, vendors, and community

SINTON, Texas — The second Saturday of each month brings new life to downtown Sinton as the monthly Art Walk transforms the 100 block of S. Rachal Street into a bustling marketplace filled with vendors, food trucks and community spirit.

KRIS 6's Ana Conejo tagged along with Connie Echols, president of CATS Market Incorporated nonprofit, as she prepared for this Saturday's event, watching her coordinate the setup that makes the magic happen behind the scenes.

"I have two food trucks on this end, and then we have one food truck over here, and then vendors all along the street," Echols said.

The event is sparking new energy in the community, according to Echols, who has witnessed growing excitement from residents.

"They're excited and I'm excited. I think the town is getting excited as well," Echols said.

Among the vendors is Steve Sullivan, owner of LoneStar Silver, a family business that started in 1981. Sullivan travels from Corpus Christi to sell rings, bracelets, chains and pendants at festivals, music events, shows and now the Sinton Art Walks.

"We're bringing in a lot of people from outside of San Patricio County. We've got people coming from Nueces County, Bee County, Refugio County," Sullivan said.

Sullivan has found success in smaller communities throughout his years in business.

"I've been doing this for years. I find that some of my best business is in smaller communities," Sullivan said.

The Art Walk launched at the end of last year. Echols, a Sinton native, wants to see her city grow and provide entertainment options for residents.

"And since the steel mills come in, the town's getting a little bigger, there's more people, and there's still nothing for them to do. We want to bring something for them," Echols said.

This weekend's event features 25 vendors offering a variety of goods and services.

"Baked goods, we have jewelry vendors, we have arts and crafts, we've got a couple of food trucks," Echols said.

As a nonprofit organization, CATS Market is seeking sponsors to help fund entertainment for future events.

"We're looking for sponsors to help with some of the entertainment, because CATS Market is a non-profit, and we just don't have the budget for that," Echols said.

Both Echols and Sullivan describe Sinton as a special place and encourage people to attend the monthly Art Walks, hoping to maintain momentum while uniting surrounding areas.

"It is such a charming little town, and the people here are absolutely amazing," Echols said.

"There's always good stuff to come out and see, and it's a lot of food and great people to meet," Sullivan said.

The Art Walk takes place the second Saturday of each month. This month's event will be held Saturday, January 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 100 block of S. Rachal Street in Sinton.

If you would like to be a sponsor for the monthly event, go to their facebook page or email them at cats_market@yahoo.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

