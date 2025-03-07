SINTON, Texas — Amid the ongoing fire disaster, the City of Sinton is focusing on helping residents come together and recover. Neighborhood News reporter Victoria Balderrama has been following those families affected by Tuesday’s fires and now more people are asking how they can help.

Local pitmaster hosts BBQ benefit for victims of Sinton fires

Pete Trevino is known throughout the Coastal Bend for his good deeds and his BBQ pit, affectionately called "Big Bertha", also needs no introduction.

“It's a passion, it's a calling, it's one of those things that you just act on,” Trevino said.

Trevino and Big Bertha have barbecued for many fundraisers and community events. For Trevino, helping Sinton neighbors during this hard time was especially important to him.

“My dad was born and raised here. Some of his siblings still live here. Close friends live here. It was a no-brainer when I got the call to bring Big Bertha over here,” Trevino said.

"Big Bertha" doesn't go unnoticed in a tight-knit community like Sinton. In the pit, chicken and sausage were sizzling while family and friends were serving up plates to benefit Sinton fire victims.

Cindy Hinojosa gave $12 to help the cause.

"I live in Odem now but I'm originally from here,” Hinojosa said. "You see a lot of people that you know who are affected. It's hard and I just want to help."

A lot of people who came to the benefit told KRIS 6 News that Sinton is a special place where everyone knows everyone.

"I know somebody that lives on Ross Avenue. I know somebody there,” Cruz Aranda said.

Aranda said those families left with nothing can at least rely on their neighbors.

“We have a church that's called New Beginnings. Families can go there to get clothes that they need or anything like that,” Aranda said.

Local businesses and churches are taking donations, but the Mayor of Sinton is asking for monetary donations.