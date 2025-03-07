Big Bertha making the trip to Sinton to feed fire victims

In times like this, there's a Corpus Christi man known for cooking for countless fundraisers and community events. Recently, he's stepping up to help the Sinton fire victims.

Pete Trevino is getting his barbecue pit "Big Bertha" ready for duty. They'll both be in Sinton to feed families and first responders. Trevino told KRIS 6 News that some friends he has in Sinton reached out to him asked if he could help them out. He told them, "Of course!"

Trevino plans to fire up Big Bertha around 5 a.m. on Friday, March 7. He hopes to begin serving food at noon. Trevino and Big Bertha will be set up at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 906 East Sinton St.

