Five people killed in two-vehicle crash at South Texas intersection on Saturday

Five people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the US 77 access road and State Highway 89 in South Texas, according to the Texas Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on July 18 at an intersection that first responders say has become familiar for traffic incidents.

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According to a preliminary investigation, a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound on the US 77 access road failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. A 2011 Toyota Tundra traveling south on State Highway 89 struck the Jeep on its passenger side.

Four occupants of the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 8, Judge Leslie Pullin:

Samantha Cruz, 37, of Corpus Christi, the driver

Sara Cruz, 63

Sonia Montes, 64

Sallie Montes, 61

San Patricio Sherriff's Department

A fifth passenger, Ruben Cruz, 68, was airlifted by Halo Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra, a 46-year-old man from San Antonio, and his two sons, ages 15 and 11, sustained no serious injuries. All three were transported to the Northwest Emergency Room as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol office in Sinton. The intersection of US 77 and State Highway 89 has been the site of multiple serious accidents, raising ongoing concerns about traffic safety in the area.

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