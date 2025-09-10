SINTON, Texas — Agnes the squirrel has become a beloved Sinton tradition, with the community continuing a 20-year practice of changing her hat to match the seasons.

"Every small town has their traditions and this is kind of a unique one here," Sinton ISD Athletic Director, Michael Troutman said.

Troutman, a Sinton native, said the tradition of changing Agnes's hat has been going on for over 20 years.

The tradition began in the 1980s when Eleanor Harren opened Aunt Aggie De's, selling her famous pralines. Agnes arrived soon after that, becoming the business mascot. Though Harren passed away in 2024, the business remained in the family and so did Agnes.

Agnes the squirrel keeps Sinton tradition alive with seasonal hat changes

"Agnes is a girl of all seasons, and she will change her hat, you know, throughout the year and we change it in the fall into our Sinton helmet, in honor of Miss Heron as a proud graduate but also in honor of the community," Aunt Aggie De's Pralines co-owner, Melanie Thomas, said.

For Sinton High School students, participating in the hat-changing tradition has become a meaningful experience. Senior Jolie Lankford has taken part in the annual event since her freshman year.

"Definitely bittersweet thinking about how this is my last time getting to do this, but you know I wouldn't want it any other way," Lankford said.

Sophomore Reece Ellis sees Agnes as a symbol of community pride.

"The squirrel is a very big part of like Sinton and like it's a very big memory for all of us to come together and we get to just celebrate it and it's so fun," Ellis said.

The community expects Agnes to change her hat again in December, just in time for Christmas.