1 person hospitalized after house fire on Touchstone Road in Sinton

SINTON, Texas — One person was reportedly injured after a home caught fire in Sinton Sunday night.

The Sinton Volunteer Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Touchstone Road shortly after 9 p.m., with the Odem Fire Department also responding to provide mutual aid.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Sinton Fire says its engine crew immediately used a deck gun to knock down the flames while additional hose lines were pulled to continue fighting the fire.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one person was reportedly injured at the scene and was taken to an area hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries has not been released.

Sinton police officers and San Patricio County sheriff’s deputies also assisted firefighters at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information about the people affected by the fire has been released.

