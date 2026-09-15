San Patricio County veterans assistance grant distributes $13,000 in first two weeks of new cycle

San Patricio County is offering a new round of financial assistance to local veterans and their families, and the money is already being put to use.

San Patricio County receives $100K veterans grant

The San Patricio County Veterans Service Office received $100,000 through the Texas Veterans Commission's Fund for Veterans Assistance. Veterans Service Officer Rutilio Guzman said the need has been immediate.

"We've provided an excess of $13,000 of assistance this month alone. We're only two weeks into the grant cycle. ... We've applied 20 requests for assistance up to this point," Guzman said.

The grant can help eligible veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses with basic expenses including food, utilities, rent, and mortgage payments. Guzman said food has been the biggest need so far.

"80 of the 196 requests for assistance was food. ... We've seen some families come in requesting assistance of upwards of $1,000 to pay for their utility bills consecutive months at risk of not having power especially during this heat wave that we have had," Guzman said.

Data from the previous grant cycle shows the scale of that need. The office fulfilled 196 requests for assistance, including 80 requests for food, and more than $25,000 went toward utility bills.

Guzman said the goal goes beyond simply paying a bill.

"This isn't about just paying a bill, it's about providing some stability and helping others and knowing them know that, letting them know that we're here and able to help them," Guzman said.

The assistance is emergency financial aid, and not everyone will qualify. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and show they are at risk of losing something essential.

Veterans who are unsure whether they qualify are encouraged to reach out anyway. The San Patricio County Veterans Service Office can also connect people with other organizations if this particular grant cannot help.

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