San Patricio County towns explore water alternatives amid Corpus Christi aquifer plans

MATHIS, TX — Smaller cities in San Patricio County are researching alternative water sources as Corpus Christi considers moving forward with the Evangeline Ground Water Project.

The proposed plan would draw water from the Evangeline Aquifer in San Patricio County, initially delivering up to 12 million gallons per day with potential to double that amount in the future.

"If Corpus is predicting that by 2027 they're not gonna have any water, then where does that leave us?" Odem Mayor, David Maldonado said.

Maldonado expressed concerns about the impact on surrounding towns that currently get their water from Corpus Christi.

"Whoever controls the water controls everything and, and that's true, you know, because, in the situation that we are in right now," Maldonado said.

The mayor indicated that research has revealed promising alternatives for Odem.

"Underneath our feet, we have a sustainable water source at about 1500 to 2000 feet," Maldonado said.

Meanwhile, the City of Mathis began researching secondary water sources more than a year ago and is now making progress on an emergency water well project.

"I think smaller cities like us we're gonna look at wells because we can build wells quicker or we can drill wells quicker than you can do anything else," City Manager, Cedric Davis said.

As part of this project, two wells will be built on Lake Corpus Christi State Park land.

"We know there's water there and if not mistaken it is connected to the Evangeline Aquifer," Davis said.

As discussions continue, Mayor Maldonado plans to stand with Sinton in opposition to the Evangeline Ground Water Project.