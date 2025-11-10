San Patricio city leaders warn of potential scams in aftermath of hail storm

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — After a hailstorm last week caused roof, window and fence damage across Portland, Taft and other parts of San Patricio County, Portland city officials are warning residents to be cautious when hiring contractors and to watch for possible scams during the recovery process.

Assistant City Manager Sarah Munoz said the storm led to “severe roof and window damage” for many residents, though she was among those who did not personally experience any damage.

Munoz said the city’s top priority is resident safety, and much of that effort is focused on Portland’s contractor registration program.

“It ensures that our contractors are registered with insurance and second, it ensures that the contractors are aware of the permitting requirements,” she said. She added that many contractors arriving in the aftermath of the storm are from out of town and may not be familiar with local windstorm standards, which can affect insurance claims.

Munoz said the city has seen an unusually high number of new contractors registering in the days since the storm. “In this last week alone, we’ve seen an uptick to nearly about 100 new companies come into our area and register as contractors,” she said. Most are seeking work related to roof and window replacements.

Only registered contractors are listed through the city. However, Munoz said some companies are still soliciting work without signing in with Portland. To address unpermitted soliciting, Munoz said the city’s code enforcement and police department are monitoring heavily damaged neighborhoods, and residents should report suspicious activity. “We do have code enforcement and the police department actively policing some of these areas,” she said.

She encouraged residents to check contractor registration, ask whether proper permits and windstorm certifications have been obtained, and remain wary of companies offering “free” inspections that may carry hidden charges.

“We’ve put out several resources that will allow our residents to be educated about the contractors that are coming into this area,” Munoz said. She added that the city’s contractor registration page remains the most important tool for verifying whether someone is authorized to work in Portland.

“Residents can always ask the solicitor or vendor to provide that information,” Munoz said. “If they do not have one, they are able to call our police department to report that solicitor.”

State officials offer additional tips to avoid contractor scams

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) recommends several steps homeowners can take to avoid fraud when repairing storm damage:



Get multiple bids. TDI advises getting at least three estimates and comparing them with your insurance adjuster’s assessment. Bids should be written on company letterhead with a phone number and physical address.

Read documents carefully. Officials warn that scammers may present contracts as “estimates” or “releases” just to get on a roof. Homeowners should never sign a document with blank spaces.

Watch for misleading contract language. TDI says to avoid any contract stating that repairs will cost “the value of insurance proceeds,” which gives the contractor the entire insurance payout.

Don’t pay up front. After a disaster, Texas law prohibits out-of-town contractors from requesting down payments before work begins.

Avoid offers to waive deductibles. TDI says it’s illegal for contractors to waive or absorb an insurance deductible. Homeowners can report violations to the Texas Attorney General at 800-621-0508.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office also warns that door-to-door contractors often target neighborhoods after natural disasters. The office recommends:



Getting more than one estimate and avoiding pressure to sign immediately.

Checking contractors online and requesting references.

Getting all agreements in writing, including cost, timeline, payment terms and a notice of cancellation if the contract is signed at home.

Not signing contracts with blank spaces.

Asking for proof of insurance, including disability and workers’ compensation coverage.

Clarifying in writing whether a contractor will place a lien or security interest on the property.

Not making final payments or signing completion papers until the work is finished to your satisfaction.

