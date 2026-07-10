A Portland cheesesteak shop is combining Pokémon cards and community spirit to raise money for local veterans and school programs.

Yo Philly owner Nick Catalano opened the restaurant 10 years ago and has looked for ways to give back to the community ever since.

Yo Philly in Portland uses Pokémon card raffles to raise money for veterans and local programs

"When we moved here.. the way the school, the teams, and the parents took us in it was a blessing. I couldn't have been any happier moving to this town," Catalano said.

Now, Catalano is lining his shop with Pokémon cards and using proceeds from raffles to support local causes.

"If I can buy something for fifty dollars and then we can raffle it off for two hundred that's another hundred fifty dollars we can give back to our local vets," Catalano said.

Even as a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, Catalano has gone so far as to collect Dallas Cowboys cards to raise more money.

"When I was holding the cards I had rubber gloves," he joked. "It's a tough thing to see in my shop."

Yo Philly will host a monthly raffle event and card swap, with all proceeds benefiting the Gregory-Portland High School art program and Gregory-Portland VFW Post 12232. The events will rotate in two to three different beneficiary groups each month, but veterans will always be included.

"Every month we're going to add in two to three different groups. The vets are going to be every month that's just a given," Catalano said.

Chico Hinojosa, commander of Gregory-Portland VFW Post 12232, said the partnership with Yo Philly has already made a difference.

"We've already collaborated on a couple of fundraisers. They've contributed so much already in our short two years," Hinojosa said.

Drew Bishop Nick Catalano and Chico Hinojosa chat at Yo Philly

Hinojosa said money raised will go toward finishing the VFW's food truck, which the post plans to use to generate revenue, establish proof of income for a bank loan, and eventually purchase its own building. Right now, the VFW is only able to meet once a month without a space of their own.

"We need more than that that's why we need our own home. Sometimes for a veteran just having a conversation is therapuetic," Hinojosa said.

Catalano credits his father, Bobby, for instilling him with the spirit of philanthropy.

"I'm the way I am with giving because of my father," Catalano said.

His son, Carmelo, is now carrying on that tradition through the family business.

"Like my dad said help the community, just to give back. I'm really proud of my dad," Carmelo Catalano said.

The card swap and raffle at Yo Philly in Portland begins Saturday at 6 p.m.

Catalano says raffle tickets will be $10 but he will also be giving away free cards and merchandise.

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