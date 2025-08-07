The do's and don'ts of Tax Free Weekend

PORTLAND, Texas — Texas shoppers can save 8.25% on qualifying items under $100 during the annual sales tax holiday this weekend.

The tax-free weekend kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, August 10, offering shoppers a chance to save on back-to-school essentials and other qualifying items.

In Corpus Christi, where the sales tax rate is 8.25%, shoppers won't pay that extra percentage on clothing, school supplies, footwear, diapers and cloth face masks.

However, not everything qualifies for the exemption. Items like jewelry, bags, computers and textbooks will still be taxed at the regular rate.

To qualify for the tax exemption, each individual item must cost less than $100. Shoppers can spend more than $100 in total, but not on any single item.

For those wanting to avoid crowds, online shopping is also an option, as long as purchases are made before midnight on August 10. When shopping online, delivery, shipping and handling fees will count toward the $100 price limit per item.

Most stores will automatically apply the discount at checkout.

While the tax holiday can provide savings, shoppers should consider whether battling crowds is worth saving 8.25% on their purchases. Depending on what you need, saving $10 might not justify dealing with long lines and traffic.

Experts also caution against overspending. Purchasing extra items just because they're cheaper can cancel out potential savings.

Before checking out, shoppers should verify that their items qualify for the tax exemption to save both time and money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!