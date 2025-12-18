Portland steel plant settles $250K in air quality violations after years of dust complaints

PORTLAND, Tx — A Portland steel plant has agreed to pay more than $250,000 to settle air quality violations spanning 2016 through 2022, though the violations occurred before the majority owner, ArcelorMittal, acquired an 80% stake in the facility.

This week, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality finalized the enforcement order against ArcelorMittal Texas HBI, formerly known as voestalpine Texas LLC, marking the latest chapter in years of environmental disputes with frustrated Portland residents who complained about black dust covering their homes when the plant opened in 2016.

State regulators say the facility released more than 500 tons of unauthorized pollution and failed to report environmental violations during the six-year period examined. However, these violations occurred under the plant's previous operator, voestalpine Texas LLC, which owned and operated the facility from 2016 until ArcelorMittal acquired an 80% ownership stake in July 2022. Voestalpine retained the remaining 20% share in the facility.

KRIS first reported Portland residents’ complaints about mysterious black dust coating their homes, cars and outdoor belongings in 2017.

In 2021, the TCEQ had already assessed approximately $600,000 in penalties through two separate enforcement actions over iron oxide dust and failure to control emissions—all occurring under Voestalpine's full ownership and operation. At that time, Portland residents spoke out against the company's request to increase permitted emission levels.

As the current majority owner holding an 80% stake, ArcelorMittal paid $255,484. Another $63,870 is deferred and will be waived if the company complies with all corrective actions.

The company neither admitted nor denied the violations but agreed to the settlement.

The company has already completed some corrective measures, including passing a stack test in December 2024—now under ArcelorMittal's majority ownership—demonstrating compliance with particulate matter limits.

