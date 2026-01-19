Portland PD terminates corporal following December arrest investigation

PORTLAND, Texas — A former corporal with the Portland Police Department was terminated following an internal investigation into a December arrest.

On Dec. 23, then-Cpl. Alexander Vallejo stopped an individual, according to body camera footage obtained by KRIS 6 News. Later in the video, Vallejo says there is a warrant for the individual’s arrest, though the person’s name and face were redacted.

About five minutes later, another man arrives on the scene on a bicycle. Vallejo tells the man to go around. The man moves into a parking lot and begins filming Vallejo with his phone.

Vallejo begins yelling at the man to go around. “I’m going to take you to jail,” Vallejo tells the man filming him. Vallejo says the man is interfering and orders him to put the phone down.

Vallejo then approaches the man and grabs his arm, attempting to place it behind his back. “What did I do?” the man repeatedly asks as several more officers arrive on the scene.

At one point, Vallejo is heard yelling “leave” multiple times, to which the man responds, “You don’t have to shout at me.”

The man argues that he was unable to go around, as instructed, because Vallejo’s vehicle and the initial stop were blocking the sidewalk. Moments later, Vallejo places the man in handcuffs.

“Why can’t I talk to you?” the man asks multiple times.

As another officer escorts the man to a squad car, Vallejo is seen pulling the phone from the man’s hands.

Moments later, the two continue arguing from the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

“You standing behind my back, I have prior experience where I have been assaulted,” Vallejo tells the man. “I don’t want to take you to jail.”

Vallejo adds, “If you had just moved 10 feet that way, we would’ve been fine.”

“You didn’t ask me to move 10 feet. You asked me to leave. I do not have to leave public space,” the man responds.

Vallejo again says the man was interfering. The man responds, “That’s not how interference works.” Vallejo asks him to recite the law.

“For interference, I have to come between you and —” the man begins before Vallejo cuts him off.

After further arguing, Vallejo says, “I’m done,” and shuts the squad car door.

According to a statement released by the Portland Police Department, a complaint was filed Jan. 5, prompting an internal investigation and Vallejo being placed on administrative leave. Two days later, the department determined Vallejo violated department policies, procedures and standards, and he was terminated.

The department says the investigation has since been forwarded to the Texas Rangers for further review.

“We conduct thousands of traffic contacts and contacts with the public throughout the year, and 99.9% of those contacts end with a favorable outcome,” Police Chief Mark Cory told KRIS 6 News. “In this particular case, the officer violated departmental policy and was let go.”

According to ACLU Texas, when people are in public spaces where they are lawfully present, they have the right to photograph anything in plain view, including police.

