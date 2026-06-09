Portland man arrested in San Antonio on burglary, theft charges after multi-agency investigation

A Portland burglary suspect was arrested in San Antonio on June 8, 2026, following an investigation that began with a residential break-in reported on May 10, 2026.

Detectives identified Estevan Daniel Hernandez as the primary suspect after determining he had pawned stolen property at multiple locations throughout San Antonio. Some stolen items were recovered and returned to the victims.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Hernandez had several outstanding warrants in Nueces County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional warrants were obtained, charging Hernandez with burglary of a habitation and 2 counts of theft.

The Portland Police Department worked with the United States Marshals Office's Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to track Hernandez to San Antonio. When law enforcement located him, Hernandez attempted to flee but was taken into custody and processed at the Bexar County Jail.

"The Portland Police Department remains committed to protecting our community and holding offenders accountable," officials said. "We thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in locating and arresting Hernandez."

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Department at 361-777-4444.

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