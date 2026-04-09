Portland kicks off four-day Windfest 2026 with live music, carnival rides and community tournaments

Portland’s annual Windfest kicks off Thursday, April 9, bringing four days of live music, carnival rides, and community tournaments to the city.

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday with the official opening of the carnival and games. The "Celebrate America 250" Windfest Parade follows at 6:30 p.m., routing down Memorial Parkway, Wildcat Drive, Lang Road, and Cedar Drive.

Windfest

Live entertainment highlights the weekend schedule. Friday features performances by "The Voice" champion Jake Hoot and Jamie Floyd at 6 p.m., followed by "The Next Generation of Travis Tritt & Mark Chesnutt," featuring Tristan and Tyler Reese Tritt, and Casey Chesnutt. Saturday’s musical lineup includes Cobra Drive, Love Street, Michael Burtts Band, Climate Change, and Bohemian Queen. Sunday offers performances by Mica Rivas Y Sus Musicales, Conjunto Solis, and The 181 Boys.

Saturday is packed with competitions, including an H-E-B Helping Here IBCA State Championship BBQ Cookoff with a $7,500 payout. Other Saturday events include a car show with 20 categories, a 5K run and 1-mile walk presented by the Portland TX Rotary Club, and tournaments for cornhole, pickleball, and 3-on-3 basketball.

Sunday features the Dachshund Dash, where dogs will race for pet prizes. Mutton Bustin' preliminary rounds run Friday through Sunday in the event arena.

Early bird tickets are available online for $10, and gate admission is $12. Carnival wristbands are available for \20and20and25. The festival concludes at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

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