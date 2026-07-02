PORTLAND, Tx — A mosquito trapped in Portland tested positive for West Nile virus last Friday, state health officials confirmed.

The mosquito was caught in the 100 block of Granby Place as part of the city's routine surveillance program. Some residents who live nearby said they were unaware of the detection.

Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Portland, city ramps up control efforts

"That is scary," Portland resident Josephine Montes said. "That makes me want to stay inside all the time."

Montes said she has seen the mosquito population grow following recent rainfall.

"They are huge, the biggest I've ever seen. I would say maybe bigger than 1 inch. I mean, huge. I've never seen mosquitoes that big before," Montes said.

Portland Public Works Director Kenny Banks said the city uses traps designed to catch female mosquitoes looking for places to lay eggs. Once collected, the mosquitoes are chilled and then sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services for testing.

The city has conducted 72 mosquito trappings so far, and this is the only positive result to date. Banks said the confirmed detection is prompting a more aggressive response.

"We spray the city routinely for nuisance purposes, but when we find a disease-carrying mosquito, we want to get a little more aggressive," Banks said.

The city is reminding residents to eliminate standing water around their homes, use insect repellent and wear protective clothing to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

