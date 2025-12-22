PORTLAND, Texas — Thick fog has blanketed the Coastal Bend this week, creating dangerous driving conditions just as many prepare for holiday travel. The Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to take extra precautions, warning that even small mistakes behind the wheel can turn deadly in these conditions.

Holiday travel meets heavy fog across the Coastal Bend

The persistent fog is unusual for this time of year, making it even more challenging for drivers who aren't accustomed to navigating these conditions during the holiday season.

"Generally we don't see fog this close to the holiday season," said Sgt. Rob Mallory, Safety Education Sergeant for DPS Corpus Christi.

That unfamiliarity is part of the problem, according to Mallory, who shared several key safety tips for drivers who must be on the road this week.

Give yourself extra time and space

The most important thing drivers can do is allow extra time for their trips and create more space between vehicles.

"You want to give yourself plenty of room between yourself and all the other vehicles around you," Mallory said.

This also means reducing speed based on visibility conditions. Even when fog appears to be lifting, drivers should drop 5 to 10 mph below the speed limit when visibility is compromised.

Use proper lighting

Drivers should ensure their headlights and taillights are on and use low beams rather than high beams. While high beams might seem like the logical choice when visibility is poor, they actually make fog conditions worse.

"Using your high beams in the fog will increase the glare and reduce your visibility," Mallory said.

Take extra caution at intersections

When making turns or pulling into intersections, drivers should take an extra moment to ensure the path is completely clear before proceeding.

In rural areas, drivers face an additional hazard during early morning and evening hours when wildlife may be crossing roads, adding another layer of danger to already challenging conditions.

Consider staying home

DPS recommends that drivers who don't absolutely need to travel should wait for conditions to improve, as this remains the safest option.

With many people preparing to hit the road for holiday travel, Mallory emphasized one final safety reminder that applies regardless of weather conditions.

"Please everybody buckle up every single time you get in that vehicle for the entire trip," Mallory said.

DPS's message is clear: slow down, stay alert, and don't rush. Taking a few extra minutes is always better than risking an accident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!