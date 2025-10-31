HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Tips and tricks for you and your coven

PORTLAND, Texas — With Halloween falling on a Friday this year, local officials are emphasizing safety for both children and adults during the holiday festivities.

Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said the department is preparing for increased activity.

“Halloween this year is obviously on Friday, which is going to have an added effect, have a lot more people out,” Cory said. He confirmed the police department will have additional officers patrolling throughout the weekend, with a strong focus on deterring intoxicated drivers.

“I would strongly suggest designated drivers, using Ubers or taxis,” Cory said. “Do whatever you can so that you're not operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated state.”

This warning aligns with data from the American Red Cross, which notes the number of alcohol-related traffic incidents jumps around Halloween. The organization advises party hosts to collect car keys from guests who are drinking and to provide non-alcoholic options.

For trick-or-treating, Chief Cory said younger children in Portland typically go out before sunset for better visibility. He recommended children cross streets at crosswalks, travel in groups and only approach homes with porch lights on.

The Red Cross provides similar guidance, highlighting that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. They advise trick-or-treaters to walk on sidewalks and to look both ways before crossing the street. Parents should accompany young children, and older children should have a planned route and a set return time.

When it comes to costumes, Chief Cory warned against any that inhibit vision or are long enough to cause tripping. The Red Cross added these tips:



Use face makeup instead of masks.

Add reflective tape to costumes and bags.

Wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

Avoid decorative contact lenses.

Use battery-operated lights or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns instead of candles.

“We want everybody to have fun and be safe,” Cory said. “We are laser focused on making sure that our kids in the community are safe.”

