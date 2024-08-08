Gregory-Portland ISD adopts a new learning method for younger students

PORTLAND, TX — It’s the first day of school for Gregory Portland ISD students.

Parents and teachers tell KRIS 6 News how exciting it is to start off the new school year with positive changes including the newly built Early Childhood Center.

Pre-K and Kindergarten students will be the first to learn at this school using a new learning method.

As KRIS 6 previously reported, students will learn through 18 different experiences that will be in the new building. Each one is like a mini museum and throughout it, kids will get to touch and feel 3D objects and build their literacy and numeracy skills.

This supports GPISD's theme to wonder constantly which means there will be more of a focus on teaching and learning through innovation and connectivity. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said at the Early Childhood Center students will learn through an immersive hands-on experiential curriculum. Something new to the district.

“In our last bond, our voters passed additional dollars to bring experiential learning to our four existing elementary schools," Cavazos said. "For our middle school this year we’ll have career exploration modules where the kids will work hands-on different career pathways that aligns with what’s going on with our high school career and technology programs."

Students at the Early Childhood Center starts its day at 7:40 a.m. High school and middle school at 8:30 a.m.