Gregory-Portland cuts ribbon on new TM Clark Elementary School from its Bond 2023 project

PORTLAND, Texas —

The Gregory-Portland Independent School District cut the ribbon on its new TM Clark Elementary School, marking a milestone from the district's Bond 2023 project.

The celebration took place Saturday on Billy G. Webb Drive in Portland.

During the event, families enjoyed food, drinks, self-guided tours and small giveaways.

The day also featured Bookapalooza, which included a special sensory hour for students.

The district welcomed the whole Gregory-Portland community to its new campus.

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