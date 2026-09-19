PORTLAND, Texas —

When Gregory-Portland senior defensive lineman Angel Reyes was asked the secret to his defense, he didn't mince words:

"Just staying violent."

It's a strong, but fitting choice of words for a ferocious Wildcat unit.

Gregory-Portland (4-0) didn't allow a score until late in the third quarter, defeating Veterans Memorial 59-21 at home on Friday night.

Gregory-Portland bulldozes Vets at home thanks to stingy defense, reliable running game

The Eagles (3-1) came into Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium undefeated, just like GP. Running back Andrew Charlebois had a big run to put Vets in Wildcat territory on the opening drive.

Then came Reyes and a sea of blue jerseys.

The Wildcats forced back to back sacks, with Reyes and Tate Mitchell meeting at the quarterback. It stalled a once promising Vets drive.

Then came the Gregory-Portland offense. Senior QB Carter Dominguez led their first drive to the 2-yard line to set up Kaden Bellard for the score. The Wildcat running game has looked easy all season thanks to strong players in the trenches working together.

"Playing more physical than everyone else," senior guard Colton Simmons said when asked what's working for the offensive line.

That physicality was on display but GP also showed its skill in space.

With one play left in the first quarter, the Wildcats got the ball on their own 10 yard line. One play was all they needed to make magic.

Dominguez found sophomore Connor Haubelt in the middle of the field and the receiver did the rest.

Haubelt threw a stiff arm, broke away from the rest of the defense, and took it to the house for a 90 yard touchdown.

Dominguez added a pair of impressive rushing scores in the second quarter to go into half up 28-0. Just another day at the office for this Wildcat team.

Veterans Memorial will kick off district play next week visiting Hanna.

Gregory-Portland will look to stay undefeated when they start district play against Lopez back at home.

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