Portland mayor's final address spotlights children's hospital campus and new water project

Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow delivered her final State of the City address Thursday, using the occasion to highlight two major projects she called her proudest accomplishments — a new Driscoll Children's Hospital campus and a reverse osmosis groundwater project aimed at securing the city's water future.

The annual luncheon was held at the Portland Community Center, 2000 Billy G. Webb Drive.

Skurow, who did not seek reelection, has served the Portland community since first being elected to the Portland City Council in 2003 and has served as mayor since 2018.

"Today is the 2026 Portland State of the City, and it's not only about the last year of Portland, but it's also about our future vision," Skurow said. "But part of this for me is my farewell to the city of Portland."

After approximately five years of collaboration, Driscoll Children's Hospital has closed on roughly 140 acres in Portland for a new healthcare campus. The Portland City Council has budgeted $25 million to support infrastructure for the project.

"I'm proud to say that Driscoll Children's Hospital finally closed on approximately 140 acres in Portland, Texas for a healthcare campus," Skurow said. "We are so excited what this opportunity will bring not only to Portland, but to San Patricio County."

A rendering displayed during the luncheon showed what the Driscoll Children's Hospital campus is expected to look like over the next 20 years.

Jada Strayer, KRIS 6 News

The city is also moving forward with a reverse osmosis groundwater project that would supply between 3 and 5 million gallons of water per day.

"This will supply about 3 to 5 million gallons a day, not only for our current need, but we're also planning for our future growth," Skurow said.

The city has completed a Request for Qualifications, which is now going out to prospective firms.

"Our residents know that Portland has always been forward thinking," Skurow said. "We have been talking about water for about 5 years as an entire city council, so this is not something new. This is something that we are not just starting. We've been talking about it and it's just time now to pull that trigger."

Skurow acknowledged concerns about the impact the water situation could have on industrial partners and the local economy.

"We are concerned about the impact that this will do to our industrial partners and the impact that it will be on the economy for our city, but we are looking at that and we will weather this storm together," Skurow said.

Skurow said she plans to spend time with family after 23 years in public service, including caring for her soon-to-be 3-year-old grandson this summer.

"Serving Portland has been the greatest honor of my life," Skurow said. "I just want to start from our regional partners all the way down to the local support from our city council and city staff. I can't tell you how privileged I am to have worked with such a group of great leaders and people in our community, and thank you, Portland, for everything that you have given me."

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