US 77 Odem Relief project raises questions and concerns among neighbors

ODEM, Texas — TxDOT’s US 77 Odem Relief Project is in the works. At this point, they want neighbors to be involved and right now, they have a lot to say.

"There's some people that have lived here for 40 years. Mr. Cordova across the street, his house has been handed over from generation to generation,” County Road 2289 resident, Manuel DeLeon said.

The peace and quiet on County Road 2289 is now in jeopardy after TXDOT sent out letters earlier this month to neighbors who would be at risk of losing their homes.

"TxDOT is proposing a route that will put the highway about 150 yards away from my property,” DeLeon said.

As KRIS 6 previously reported in 2023, TxDOT was in its second phase of planning and there was an idea of what direction it would take.

"The plan right now. There are multiple options on which direction they'll take. One is going East uptown, and one is going West," DeLeon said.

Since then, TxDOT’s project update has included three route options not including the one that has everyone so worried.

"C route was least affected because it would have opened up to farmland. What they're calling a private route until January 30th is going to affect 10 homes,” DeLeon said.

Pete Cordova, across the street, told KRIS 6 News that the new freeway part of the US 77 Odem project would be built from I-37 to FM-1945. In the direct path of this neighborhood.

Now the neighbors of County Road 2289 are on a mission to save their land.

"We're going to be asking a lot of questions and a lot around hazards and safety, around water safety and why they chose this route,” DeLeon said.

TxDOT will be hosting a public meeting on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Odem Junior High. Everyone is invited to attend in person or online.

